BRIEF-Lamb Weston Holdings reports Q4 earnings per share $0.51
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的"度"至关重要
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的"度"至关重要
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
2017年7月25日 / 下午12点51分

BRIEF-Lamb Weston Holdings reports Q4 earnings per share $0.51

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Lamb Weston Holdings Inc

* Lamb Weston reports fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2017 results; provides fiscal year 2018 outlook

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.51

* Q4 earnings per share $0.51

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $833 million versus I/B/E/S view $810.9 million

* Lamb Weston Holdings Inc - 2018 net sales expected to increase at low-to-mid single digit rate

* Lamb Weston Holdings Inc - fiscal year 2018 adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated joint ventures expected to be $740-$760 million

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $2.32, revenue view $3.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lamb Weston Holdings Inc sees FY 2018 cash used for capital expenditures approximately $225 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

