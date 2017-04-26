版本:
BRIEF-LAMB WESTON'S EUROPEAN JV ACQUIRES OERLEMANS FOODS' POTATO DIVISION

April 26 Lamb Weston Holdings Inc

* LAMB WESTON'S EUROPEAN JOINT VENTURE ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF OERLEMANS FOODS' POTATO DIVISION

* LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC - LAMB-WESTON/MEIJER'S ACQUISITION WILL ADD 185 MILLION POUNDS OF PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO ITS EXISTING NETWORK

* LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS - DEAL INCLUDES FROZEN POTATO PROCESSING FACILITY IN BROEKHUIZENVORST, NETHERLANDS, AND IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED LATER THIS YEAR

* LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS - LAMB WESTON/MEIJER WILL HAVE FOUR PRODUCTION SITES IN NETHERLANDS, AS WELL AS ONE IN UNITED KINGDOM AND ONE IN AUSTRIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
