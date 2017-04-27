BRIEF-Lancaster Colony Q3 EPS $0.53 including items

April 27 Lancaster Colony Corp
* Lancaster colony reports third quarter sales and earnings
* Q3 earnings per share $0.53 including items
* Q3 sales rose 2.1 percent to $293.8 million
* Lancaster colony corp says in retail channel, excluding
contributions from angelic bakehouse business acquired in
november 2016, q3 net sales were up 0.8%
* Lancaster colony corp - for final quarter of fiscal year,
commodity costs are expected to swing slightly unfavorable from
a generally flat q3
* Lancaster colony corp says estimated impact of pension
costs on net income was $11.5 million or $0.42 per diluted share
for the quarter
