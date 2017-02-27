BRIEF-Land and Buildings comments on Ashford's offer to acquire Felcor Lodging Trust

US STOCKS-Wall St creeps higher; Fed minutes eyed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Feb 27 Felcor Lodging Trust Inc
* Land and Buildings comments on Ashford's offer to acquire Felcor Lodging Trust
* Land and Buildings says owns 6.1% of Felcor's common stock
* Land and Buildings says "has estimated Felcor's net asset value at $10.50 per share"
* Land and Buildings Investment Management-Strongly believes "any offer by ashford should consist of at least nearly $5 per share of cash balances at Ashford"
* Land and Buildings says "believe Ashford hospitality trust's offer announced last week for Felcor is woefully inadequate" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing
NEW YORK, May 24 Anthem Inc on Wednesday said its plans for selling 2018 Obamacare individual plans are still up in the air because of political and regulatory uncertainty, making it the latest health insurer to say questions about continued funding of government subsidies will affect consumers next year.