BRIEF-Land and Buildings issues letter to Hudson's Bay board

Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Hudson's Bay Co
* Land and buildings issues letter to hudson’s bay board calling on company to evaluate all strategic alternatives to maximize value
* Land and buildings says highest value and best use of hudson’s bay’s real estate "likely not as department stores"
* Land and buildings - hudson’s bay should evaluate monetization or repurposing of real estate, being taken private by management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.