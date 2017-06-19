版本:
BRIEF-Land and Buildings issues letter to Hudson's Bay board

June 19 Hudson's Bay Co

* Land and buildings issues letter to hudson’s bay board calling on company to evaluate all strategic alternatives to maximize value

* Land and buildings says highest value and best use of hudson’s bay’s real estate "likely not as department stores"

* Land and buildings - hudson’s bay should evaluate monetization or repurposing of real estate, being taken private by management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
