FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天内
BRIEF-Land and buildings issues letter to Hudson’s Bay shareholders regarding potential call of special meeting to remove directors
#半岛局势
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：分析师悲观情绪升温 OPEC减产执行情况受关注
OPEC减产
调查：分析师悲观情绪升温 OPEC减产执行情况受关注
焦点：中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
深度分析
焦点：中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
特斯拉CEO马斯克警告称可能面临“生产地狱” 股价挫跌3.5%
国际财经
特斯拉CEO马斯克警告称可能面临“生产地狱” 股价挫跌3.5%
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月31日 / 下午1点26分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Land and buildings issues letter to Hudson’s Bay shareholders regarding potential call of special meeting to remove directors

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 31 (Reuters) - Hudson's Bay Co

* Land and Buildings issues letter to Hudson’s Bay shareholders regarding potential call of special meeting to remove directors

* Land and Buildings - is a shareholder of hudson's bay with ownership approaching 5% of the company's outstanding shares

* Land and Buildings says recently met with senior management team of Hudson’S Bay, including executive chairman and CEO to discuss concerns‍​

* Land and Buildings says Hudson's Bay should exit Europe by selling Galeria Kaufhof real estate, operations, or both, with proceeds distributed to shareholders

* Land and Buildings says ‍believe Saks fifth avenue location could be worth in excess of c$16 ‍per share net of debt​

* Land and Buildings says Hudson's Bay should ‍develop a plan for each asset in US and Canadian joint ventures​

* Land and Buildings says Hudson’s Bay should migrate back to its roots as a canadian retailer

* Land and Buildings says there should be thorough review of all hudson's bay capital expenditures related to existing assets, new store openings, m&a ambitions

* Land and buildings says ‍a management led buyout of Hudson's Bay "could be an intriguing avenue to pursue for all parties​" Source text for Eikon: [ID: nBw3nzN8Wa] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below