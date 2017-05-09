版本:
2017年 5月 10日

BRIEF-Landauer Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

May 9 Landauer Inc:

* Landauer Inc. reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results - earnings per diluted share of $0.54

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.54

* Q2 revenue rose 2.6 percent to $39.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $39.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
