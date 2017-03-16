版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 22:06 BJT

BRIEF-Landec Corporation names Debbie Carosella to board of directors

March 16 Landec Corp

* Landec Corporation names innovative natural food business leader Debbie Carosella to board of directors

* Landec Corp - Carosella's appointment to board raises total number of board members to nine, seven of whom are outside independent board members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐