FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 小时内
BRIEF-Landec reports Q4 earnings per share $0.09
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的“度”至关重要
深度分析
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的“度”至关重要
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
中国财经
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 晚上8点52分 / 16 小时内

BRIEF-Landec reports Q4 earnings per share $0.09

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Landec Corp

* Landec Corporation reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results

* Q4 revenue $127.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $135.5 million

* Sees Q1 2018 earnings per share $0.05 to $0.07

* Q4 earnings per share $0.09

* Sees Q1 2018 revenue $120 million to $125 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Landec Corp - expect consolidated revenues to grow 2% to 4% in fiscal 2018

* Landec Corp - ‍projecting consolidated net income to increase 35% to 55% in fiscal 2018 compared to fiscal 2017​

* Landec Corp sees ‍fiscal 2018 earnings per share $0.52 to $0.58​

* Sees capital expenditures of $44 million to $48 million in fiscal 2018

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $138.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $0.77, revenue view $578.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below