BRIEF-Landmark Bancorp reports quarterly earnings per share $0.56

April 26 Landmark Bancorp Inc

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.56

* Landmark bancorp inc - net interest income was $6.4 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017, a decrease of $36,000, or 0.6%, from Q1 of 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2qfZlfs Further company coverage:
