BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure Partners enters at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing

March 30 Landmark Infrastructure Partners Lp

* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP - entered into an at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing

* Landmark Infrastructure - pursuant to ATM Agreement partnership may sell 7.90 pct Series B preferred units in aggregate offering price of up to $50 million Source text: (bit.ly/2oeoxp2) Further company coverage:
