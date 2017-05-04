版本:
BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP reports Q1 earnings per share $0.09

May 4 Landmark Infrastructure Partners Lp :

* Landmark Infrastructure Partners Lp reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 2017 revenue of $12.2 million, a 57pct increase year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
