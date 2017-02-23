版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 21:05 BJT

BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP posts Q4 earnings $0.34/shr

Feb 23 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.34

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reported Q4 2016 revenue of $11.7 million, a 72 pct increase year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐