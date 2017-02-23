BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP posts Q4 earnings $0.34/shr

BRIEF-Intellipharma says Par Pharma launches additional strengths of generic Focalin
* Intellipharmaceutics reports on launch of additional strengths of generic focalin xr® by par pharmaceutical
Feb 23 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.34
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reported Q4 2016 revenue of $11.7 million, a 72 pct increase year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intellipharmaceutics reports on launch of additional strengths of generic focalin xr® by par pharmaceutical
* Q1 revenue $458.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $449.2 million
* Weight watchers to prepay portion of initial tranche b-2 term loans