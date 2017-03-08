版本:
BRIEF-Lands End elects Robert Bowman to board

March 8 Lands End Inc

* Lands End elects Robert Bowman to board

* Lands End Inc - Bowman's election increases number of Lands End directors to eight

* Lands End - Robert Bowman is president of business and media of Major League Baseball and CEO of Major League Baseball advanced media Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
