公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-Lanesborough REIT reports FFO loss of $1.8 mln

May 9 Lanesborough Real Estate Investment Trust

* Lanesborough reit reports 2017 first quarter results

* Qtrly ffo loss of $1.8 million versus $4.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
