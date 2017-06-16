版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 16日 星期五 19:21 BJT

BRIEF-Lannett announces approval for amantadine hydrochloride capsules USP, 100 mg

June 16 Lannett Company Inc:

* Lannett announces approval for amantadine hydrochloride capsules USP, 100 mg

* Lannett Company Inc - ‍expect to launch amantadine hydrochloride capsules USP, 100 mg​ in time for coming flu season

* Lannett Company Inc - approval for amantadine hydrochloride capsules USP, 100 mg comes too late to benefit fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
