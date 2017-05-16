版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二 18:55 BJT

BRIEF-Lannett announces FDA approval for levocetirizine dihydrochloride oral solution, 2.5 mg/5 ml

May 16 Lannett Company Inc

* Lannett announces approval for levocetirizine dihydrochloride oral solution, 2.5 mg/5 ml (0.5 mg/ml)

* Lannett says levocetirizine dihydrochloride oral solution will be manufactured in Carmel, New York by Silarx Pharmaceuticals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
