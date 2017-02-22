BRIEF-Lannett Co says FDA agreed to delay submission deadline for Methylphenidate ER tablets

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Lannett Company Inc
* Lannett provides further update on methylphenidate er tablets
* Lannett company inc- FDA agreed to delay submission deadline for Methylphenidate ER tablets
* Lannett company-FDA suspended deadline to submit materials in support of its request for hearing to consider FDA's proposal co withdraw ANDA for Methylphenidate ER
* Lannett co-FDA expected to discuss sufficiency of documents related to Methylphenidate ER tablets with co once documents are released
* Lannett co-FDA expected to establish new dates for submission of materials in support of hearing request Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.