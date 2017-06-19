版本:
2017年 6月 19日 星期一 18:55 BJT

BRIEF-Lannett gets approval for niacin extended-release tablets USP, 500 mg, 1000 mg

June 19 Lannett Company Inc:

* Lannett receives approval for niacin extended-release tablets USP, 500 mg and 1000 mg

* Lannett Company Inc - received approval from FDA of ANDA for niacin extended-release tablets USP, 500 mg and 1000 mg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
