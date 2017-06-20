版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二

BRIEF-Lannett names Patrick Lepore to board of directors

June 20 Lannett Company Inc:

* Lannett names Patrick G. Lepore to board of directors

* Lannett Company Inc - addition of Lepore will increase total number of directors to seven Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
