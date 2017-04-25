版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 20:24 BJT

BRIEF-Lantheus and GE Healthcare announce the signing of a definitive license agreement for worldwide development and commercialization of Flurpiridaz F 18

April 25 General Electric Co

* Lantheus and GE Healthcare announce the signing of a definitive license agreement for worldwide development and commercialization of Flurpiridaz F 18

* Lantheus Holdings - Under the agreement, GE Healthcare will lead and fund development program of Flurpiridaz F18, including second phase III clinical study

* Lantheus Holdings says it will receive $5 million upfront cash payment and, if successful, up to $60 million in regulatory and sales milestones payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐