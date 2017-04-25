BRIEF-Lantheus and GE Healthcare announce the signing of a definitive license agreement for worldwide development and commercialization of Flurpiridaz F 18

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 General Electric Co
* Lantheus and GE Healthcare announce the signing of a definitive license agreement for worldwide development and commercialization of Flurpiridaz F 18
* Lantheus Holdings - Under the agreement, GE Healthcare will lead and fund development program of Flurpiridaz F18, including second phase III clinical study
* Lantheus Holdings says it will receive $5 million upfront cash payment and, if successful, up to $60 million in regulatory and sales milestones payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.