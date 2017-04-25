BRIEF-Lantheus and GE Healthcare announce the signing of a definitive license agreement for worldwide development and commercialization of Flurpiridaz F 18

April 25 General Electric Co

* Lantheus and GE Healthcare announce the signing of a definitive license agreement for worldwide development and commercialization of Flurpiridaz F 18

* Lantheus Holdings - Under the agreement, GE Healthcare will lead and fund development program of Flurpiridaz F18, including second phase III clinical study

* Lantheus Holdings says it will receive $5 million upfront cash payment and, if successful, up to $60 million in regulatory and sales milestones payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: