BRIEF-Lantheus announces refinancing of its debt facility

March 30 Lantheus Holdings Inc

* Lantheus announces refinancing of its debt facility

* Lantheus Holdings Inc says closing of a new $275 million term loan facility and a new $75 million five-year cash-flow revolver facility

* Lantheus Holdings Inc says new term loan has an interest rate of libor + 4.50 pct and retains prior term loan's maturity date of June 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: