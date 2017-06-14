版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 15日 星期四

BRIEF-Lantheus Holdings announces public secondary offering by selling stockholders of 3,000,000 shares of common stock

June 14 Lantheus Holdings Inc:

* Lantheus HoldingssInc announces public secondary offering by selling stockholders of 3,000,000 shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
