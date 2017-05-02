BRIEF-Lantheus Holdings sees Q2 revenue $79 mln-$82 mln

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Lantheus Holdings Inc
* Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Reports 2017 first quarter financial results; exceeds first quarter and raises full-year 2017 guidance
* Q1 earnings per share $0.11
* Q1 revenue $81.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $78.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.28
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $79 million to $82 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $313 million to $318 million
* Lantheus Holdings Inc - expects worldwide revenues in range of $79 million to $82 million for q2 of 2017
* Lantheus Holdings Inc - for q2 of 2017, company expects adjusted ebitda in range of $18 million to $20 million
* Lantheus Holdings Inc - guidance for both revenue and adjusted ebitda excludes impact of $5.0 million received from ge healthcare in april
* Lantheus Holdings Inc - company has also increased its full-year 2017 guidance range for adjusted ebitda to $80 million to $83 million
* Fy2017 revenue view $315.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.