BRIEF-Lapides Asset Management LLC reports 5.1 pct passive stake in Trinity Biotech

March 15 Trinity Biotech Plc

* Lapides Asset Management LLC reports 5.1 percent passive stake in trinity Biotech Plc as of March 6 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2msqjyg Further company coverage:
