BRIEF-Laredo petroleum announces 2017 Q1 financial and operating results

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 3 Laredo Petroleum Inc:
* Laredo Petroleum announces 2017 first-quarter financial and operating results
* Says qtrly produced 52,405 barrels of oil equivalent per day, an increase of approximately 13% from Q1 of 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says in Q2 of 2017, company expects to complete approximately 18 wells
* Sees Q2 production 55 MBOE/d - 58 MBOE/d
* Says at march 31,had hedges for remaining three quarters of 2017 for 5.2 million barrels of oil at a weighted-average floor price of $55.82 per barrel
* Says company is reiterating its previously stated anticipated full-year 2017 production growth guidance of at least 15%.
* Sees Q2 production 55 - 58 MBOE/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Prithvi Kanti Bandyopadhyay)
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.