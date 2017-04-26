版本:
2017年 4月 27日

BRIEF-Las Vegas Sands's Q1 revenue rose 14.3 percent

April 26 Las Vegas Sands Corp:

* Las vegas sands reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.66

* Q1 revenue rose 14.3 percent to $3.11 billion

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.60

* Qtrly hotel revpar in macao increased 10.3 pct to SGD 603

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $3.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
