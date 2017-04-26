BRIEF-Las Vegas Sands's Q1 revenue rose 14.3 percent

BRIEF-Coca-Cola signs letter of intent for bottling territory in Northeast
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast
April 26 Las Vegas Sands Corp:
* Las vegas sands reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.66
* Q1 revenue rose 14.3 percent to $3.11 billion
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.60
* Qtrly hotel revpar in macao increased 10.3 pct to SGD 603
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $3.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Two harbors investment corp - its intention to contribute its portfolio of commercial real estate assets to granite point mortgage trust inc.
* Manitok Energy Inc. Announces amended terms for the lease issuance and drilling commitment agreement