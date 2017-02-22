版本:
BRIEF-LaSalle Hotel Properties Q4 adjusted FFO per share/unit $0.62

Feb 22 LaSalle Hotel Properties:

* LaSalle Hotel Properties reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly RevPAR $193.10 versus $188.34

* Qtrly adjusted FFO per share/unit $0.62

* Qtrly FFO per share/unit $0.61

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* During 2017, company anticipates investing between $130.0 million and $170.0 million of capital in its hotels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
