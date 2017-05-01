版本:
BRIEF-Lasse Petterson named Chief Executive Officer of Great Lakes

May 1 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp:

* Lasse Petterson named Chief Executive Officer of Great Lakes

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - Lasse Petterson will assume role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on May 1, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
