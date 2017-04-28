BRIEF-lastminute.com sees slightly growing revenues in 2017

BRIEF-Glencore makes takeover approach to Bunge - CNBC, citing DJ
Glencore makes takeover approach to Bunge - CNBC, citing DJ
April 28 Lastminute.Com NV:
* 2017 revenues are seen slightly growing as a result of stable OTA performance and double digit growth of meta business which is confirming strong momentum
For 2017, EBITDA will be in line with last year as a result of combined better business performance and higher investments
Greek stocks drop as debt deal hopes dashed
BIOVERATIV ACQUIRES HBM-PORTFOLIO COMPANY TRUE NORTH THERAPEUTICS FOR UP TO USD 825 MILLION PLUS ASSUMED CASH