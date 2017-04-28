版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 23:49 BJT

BRIEF-lastminute.com sees slightly growing revenues in 2017

April 28 Lastminute.Com NV:

* 2017 revenues are seen slightly growing as a result of stable OTA performance and double digit growth of meta business which is confirming strong momentum

* For 2017, EBITDA will be in line with last year as a result of combined better business performance and higher investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
