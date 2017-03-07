BRIEF-Lattice Biologics extends private placement

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
March 7 Lattice Biologics Ltd:
* Lattice Biologics extends private placement
* Lattice Biologics - is extending its non-brokered private placement of units of company announced on january 19, 2017 for an additional 30 days
* Lattice Biologics - each warrant is exercisable into additional share at price of CAN$0.265 per share for a period of 36 months from date of issuance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bewhere Holdings Inc says qtrly net sales $132,065 versus $3,563
May 24 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that will help investors gauge the chances of a rate hike next month.