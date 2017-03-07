BRIEF-Lattice Biologics extends private placement

March 7 Lattice Biologics Ltd:

* Lattice Biologics extends private placement

* Lattice Biologics - is extending its non-brokered private placement of units of company announced on january 19, 2017 for an additional 30 days

* Lattice Biologics - each warrant is exercisable into additional share at price of CAN$0.265 per share for a period of 36 months from date of issuance