BRIEF-Lattice Biologics to relocate its processing facilities to Belgrade, Montana

June 26 Lattice Biologics Ltd-

* Relocation of its processing facilities to Belgrade, Montana

* Lattice Biologics - relocation occurred on june 24, and company has sufficient finished inventory to meet demand until processing resumes in montana Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
