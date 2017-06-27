版本:
BRIEF-Lattice Semiconductor delivers new machine learning and sensor-to-cloud security solutions

June 27 Lattice Semiconductor Corp

* Lattice Semiconductor delivers new machine learning and sensor-to-cloud security solutions for intelligence at the edge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
