BRIEF-Lattice Semiconductor shareholders approve merger agreement

Feb 28 Lattice Semiconductor Corp:

* Merger agreement between Lattice, Canyon Bridge Acquisition Company & Canyon Bridge Merger Sub approved by co's shareholders

* 77.83% of Lattice's outstanding shares were voted in favor of adoption of merger agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
