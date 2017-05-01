BRIEF-Laureate Education Inc board size increases from 11 to 13 members

May 1 Laureate Education Inc:

* Laureate Education Inc - on April 28, 2017, board of co increased size of board from 11 members to 13 members ]

* Laureate Education Inc - on April 28, 2017, board appointed Kenneth W. Freeman and Michael J. Durham to board to fill newly created directorships Source text:(bit.ly/2pAfE9P) Further company coverage: