BRIEF-Laureate Education Inc board size increases from 11 to 13 members

May 1 Laureate Education Inc:

* Laureate Education Inc - on April 28, 2017, board of co increased size of board from 11 members to 13 members ]

* Laureate Education Inc - on April 28, 2017, board appointed Kenneth W. Freeman and Michael J. Durham to board to fill newly created directorships Source text:(bit.ly/2pAfE9P) Further company coverage:
