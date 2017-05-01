BRIEF-Laureate Education Inc board size increases from 11 to 13 members

BRIEF-Heritage Commerce Corp prices $40 mln subordinated debt offering
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
May 1 Laureate Education Inc:
* Laureate Education Inc - on April 28, 2017, board of co increased size of board from 11 members to 13 members ]
* Laureate Education Inc - on April 28, 2017, board appointed Kenneth W. Freeman and Michael J. Durham to board to fill newly created directorships Source text:(bit.ly/2pAfE9P) Further company coverage:
* Says revenue for q1 2017 increased by 66.8% to $0.49 million compared to $0.29 million in q1 2016
* Allergan announces pricing of public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt