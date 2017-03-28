BRIEF-Laureate Education qtrly revenue increased 2 pct to $1,176 mln up 8 pct on organic constant currency basis

March 28 Laureate Education Inc:
* Laureate Education Inc - qtrly revenue increased 2% to
$1,176 million; up 8% on an organic constant currency basis
* Laureate Education Inc - diluted earnings per share were
$0.27 per share for q4 of 2016
* Sees total enrollments of 1,064,000 to 1,080,000 in 2017
representing 2.0-3.5% growth as compared to December 31, 2016
* Laureate Education Inc sees FY revenues of $4,287 million
to $4,348 million
* Laureate Education Inc sees FY adjusted EBITDA of $789
million to $804 million
* Laureate education inc sees FY capex spending at 7% to 8%
of revenues
* Laureate Education- currency translation based on current
rates, expected to cause a 1% reduction y-o-y in 2017 for
adjusted EBITDA
* Laureate Education -reported EPS in 2017 to be affected by
$290-$300 million charge to EPS related to accounting for
non-cash beneficial redemption
