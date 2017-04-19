BRIEF-Laureate Education says Istanbul Bilgi University receives audit results

April 19 Laureate Education Inc:
* Laureate Education Inc- on April 18 Istanbul Bilgi
University received from Yök results of annual audit - SEC
filing
* Laureate Education - audit report requires there be
reduction in quota for new students to be admitted into Bilgi's
degree programs 2017-2018 academic year
* Laureate Education - audit report requires Bilgi be
reimbursed about $29 million for payments made by Bilgi to unit
of Laureate Education for certain services
* Demands also are made in annual audit for return or
payment to Bilgi of other amounts involving approximately $8
million
* Laureate Education Inc- Bilgi intends to immediately
appeal the decision,demonstrate validity,value of services
procured from company subsidiary
* Laureate Education - if co unable to provide services
under deals with Bilgi & receive economic benefits from deals,
deconsolidation of Bilgi could be required
* Laureate Education Inc- deconsolidation could have
material adverse effect on co's business, financial
condition,results of operations
* Laureate Education - deconsolidation may have material
adverse effect on co's business, including possible write-off of
all or portion of co's investment in Bilgi
* Laureate Education Inc- deconsolidation could include
possible write-off of all ,portion of co's investment in
Bilgi,reduction in operating income
Source text: (bit.ly/2pBNJDZ)
Further company coverage: