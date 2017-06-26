版本:
BRIEF-Laurie Brlas gets elected to Albemarle board of directors

June 26 Albemarle Corp:

* Laurie Brlas elected to Albemarle Corporation board of directors

* Albemarle Corp - board of directors has elected Laurie Brlas to board, effective June 23, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
