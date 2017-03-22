BRIEF-Lawrence Seidman reports 5.23 pct stake in Hv Bancorp as of March 17

March 22 Lawrence Seidman:

* Lawrence Seidman reports 5.23 percent stake in hv bancorp inc as of march 17 - sec filing

* Lawrence Seidman - purchased Hv Bancorp shares based on belief that shares, when purchased, were undervalued

* Lawrence Seidman - has had several phone conversations with hv bancorp's senior management and meeting has been scheduled for mid-april Source text (bit.ly/2nDqiMq) Further company coverage: