版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 05:02 BJT

BRIEF-Lawrence Seidman reports 5.23 pct stake in Hv Bancorp as of March 17

March 22 Lawrence Seidman:

* Lawrence Seidman reports 5.23 percent stake in hv bancorp inc as of march 17 - sec filing

* Lawrence Seidman - purchased Hv Bancorp shares based on belief that shares, when purchased, were undervalued

* Lawrence Seidman - has had several phone conversations with hv bancorp's senior management and meeting has been scheduled for mid-april Source text (bit.ly/2nDqiMq) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐