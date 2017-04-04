BRIEF-Lawson Products enters into Eighth Amendment to Loan and Security Agreement

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Lawson Products Inc
* On March 30 Co entered into an eighth amendment to loan and security agreement with PrivateBank and Trust Company
* Amendment eliminates previously required quarterly minimum tangible net worth covenant of $45.0 million - SEC filing
* Amendment also eliminates change of control provision that, among other items, would have created a default under loan agreement Source text (bit.ly/2n7IGh0) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm