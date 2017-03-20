版本:
BRIEF-Layne Christensen sees Q4 2017 revenue $127 mln to $131 mln

March 20 Layne Christensen Co

* Layne Christensen provides preliminary fiscal 2017 fourth quarter results

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $127 million to $131 million

* Layne Christensen Co - Expects to report fiscal 2017 Q4 net loss from continuing operations before income taxes of between $33 million and $35 million

* Layne Christensen Co says expects to report adjusted EBITDA for its fiscal 2017 Q4 of between negative $7 million and negative $9 million

* Layne Christensen Co - Management continues to expect that heavy civil transaction will close in approximately 50 days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
