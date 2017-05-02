版本:
BRIEF-Lazard Group LLC files for $1.5 bln debt shelf

May 2 Lazard Ltd

* Lazard group llc files for debt shelf of up to $1.5 billion - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
