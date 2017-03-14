版本:
BRIEF-Lazard Ltd CEO Kenneth Jacobs' FY 2016 total compensation $11.64 mln vs $11.68 mln

March 14 Lazard Ltd

* Lazard ltd - ceo kenneth jacobs' fy 2016 total compensation $11.64 million versus $11.68 million in fy 2015 - sec filing

* Cfo matthieu bucaille's fy 2016 total compensation $4.1 million versus $4.4 million in fy 2015 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mpmREv) Further company coverage:
