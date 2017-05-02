版本:
BRIEF-L.B. Foster Q1 loss per share $0.23

May 2 L.B. Foster Co

* L.B. Foster reports first quarter operating results

* Q1 loss per share $0.23

* Q1 sales fell 6 percent to $118.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
