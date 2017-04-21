版本:
2017年 4月 22日

BRIEF-L.B. Foster says Christopher Scanlon to perform as CFO until permanent CFO appointed - SEC filing

April 21 L.B. Foster Co:

* In connection with David Russo's departure as CFO on March 29, Christopher Scanlon will be performing as CFO until permanent CFO is appointed Source text: (bit.ly/2oy19iD) Further company coverage:
