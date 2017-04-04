版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二

BRIEF-LCI Industries amends Note Purchase and Private Shelf Agreement with Prudential - SEC filing

April 4 LCI Industries:

* on March 30, co, Prudential amended April 27, 2016 note purchase, private shelf agreement to extend facility expiration date to March 30, 2020

* Amendment increases principal amount available under shelf loan facility by excluding outstanding series a senior notes from $150 million limit Source text: (bit.ly/2nFToYf) Further company coverage:
