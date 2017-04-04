BRIEF-LCI Industries amends Note Purchase and Private Shelf Agreement with Prudential - SEC filing

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 LCI Industries:
* on March 30, co, Prudential amended April 27, 2016 note purchase, private shelf agreement to extend facility expiration date to March 30, 2020
* Amendment increases principal amount available under shelf loan facility by excluding outstanding series a senior notes from $150 million limit Source text: (bit.ly/2nFToYf) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm