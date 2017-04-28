版本:
BRIEF-Le Chateau Inc Q4 loss per share C$0.29

April 28 Le Chateau Inc:

* Le Chateau reports fourth quarter and year-end results

* Q4 same store sales rose 1.2 percent

* Sales for Q4 ended January 28, 2017 amounted to $62.6 million as compared with $65.2 million

* Comparable store sales increased 1.2% for Q4 as compared to last year

* Qtrly loss per share $0.29

* Says all figures are in Canadian dollars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
