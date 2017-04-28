BRIEF-Le Chateau Inc Q4 loss per share C$0.29

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 Le Chateau Inc:
* Le Chateau reports fourth quarter and year-end results
* Q4 same store sales rose 1.2 percent
* Sales for Q4 ended January 28, 2017 amounted to $62.6 million as compared with $65.2 million
* Comparable store sales increased 1.2% for Q4 as compared to last year
* Qtrly loss per share $0.29
* Says all figures are in Canadian dollars
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock