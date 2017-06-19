版本:
BRIEF-Le Chateau receives conditional approval to list on TSX venture exchange

June 19 Le Chateau Inc-

* Le Chateau receives conditional approval to list on the TSX venture exchange

* Le Chateau Inc- has received conditional approval from TSX-v to list its class B voting shares on TSX-v

* Upon listing on TSX-v, it is expected that company's shares will continue to trade under symbol "CTU" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
