公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 18:12 BJT

BRIEF-Leadfx Qtrly loss per share $0.06

Feb 24 Leadfx Inc

* Leadfx reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
