BRIEF-Leading Edge announces C$2 mln private placement with European investors

April 28 Leading Edge Materials Corp-

* Leading Edge announces c$2 million non-brokered private placement with strategic european investors

* Leading Edge Materials Corp - proposed private placement offering of up to 3.6 million unit of company, at a price of c$0.55 per unit

* Leading Edge Materials Corp - intends to use net proceeds from offering to continue to advance woxna graphite production facility

* Leading Edge Materials Corp - proceeds from offering will allow an accelerated work program during 2017